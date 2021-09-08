Man from Chula charged with sexual misconduct after exposing himself to restaurant employee

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Chillicothe Police Chief Jon Maples says officers located a suspect vehicle on September 7th regarding a call on September 3rd about someone in a restaurant drive-through exposing himself to an employee. The alleged incident happened in the 1000 block of South Washington Street.

Maples says a 37-year-old man was arrested for sexual misconduct after officers obtained a description of the vehicle and suspect. An officer contacted the man in the 1000 block of Graves Street and continued the investigation, reportedly locating items of evidentiary value. Maples reports electronic devices were seized, and they showed evidence that concerned officers to investigate further into child victim crimes.

Information was sent to the Livingston County prosecutor for consideration of charges. The man was transported to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail pending the filing of formal charges.

Thirty-seven-year-old Michael Lee Cooper of Chula has been charged with misdemeanor first-degree sexual misconduct. His bond is $1,000 cash only, no surety. He is not to have contact with any individual under the age of 18. Cooper is also not to have contact with the alleged victim or enter Taco Bell property in Chillicothe.

Maples reports staff from the Chillicothe Police Department and Livingston County Sheriff’s Office are working on the case.

