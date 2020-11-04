Man charged in Daviess County with child pornography sentenced to 25-years in prison

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Polo man charged in Daviess County with promotion and possession of child pornography was sentenced on November 4th.

Jay Curtis Guhlke, who pleaded guilty in September, was sentenced to 10 years in the Department of Corrections on promoting child pornography, first degree, and 10 years on possession of child pornography, second or subsequent offense, or possessing more than 20 pictures, one film, or videotape.

Those sentences are to be concurrent with each other and consecutive with a five-year sentence on another charge, possession of child pornography, first offense. The sentences are to be consecutive with any others being served.

The Highway Patrol arrested him in February 2019 after an investigation by the Division of Drug and Crime Control’s Digital Forensics Investigative Unit. Investigators seized child pornography and computer equipment from Guhlke’s residence.

The sheriff’s offices in Caldwell and Daviess counties assisted the patrol.

Guhlke has also been charged in Caldwell County with eight counts of first degree promoting child pornography, one count of possession of child pornography, second or subsequent offense, five counts of sex trafficking of a child under the age of 18 years, and five counts of statutory sodomy.

In Clinton County, he also faces sexual trafficking of a child—first degree—under 12 years of age, sexual trafficking of a child—second degree-under 18 years of age, and two counts of statutory sodomy.

