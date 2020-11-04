Livingston County reports 11 new cases of COVID-19, Harrison County 10 and 7 cases reported in Caldwell County

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

Eleven new COVID-19 cases have been added in Livingston County, bringing the total to 501. The health center reports 61 of the cases are active, with 54 in the community and seven at schools.

All of the school cases are from Tina-Avalon or Hale, with several connected to a basketball tournament at Hale on October 23rd and 24th. The health center asks that anyone who attended the tournament watch for symptoms and get tested if any develop.

There are 16 hospitalizations and 13 deaths related to COVID-19 in Livingston County.

COVID-19 cases increased by 10 in Harrison County since November 2nd for a total of 218 confirmed cases. The health department reports 26 cases are active, and 191 have been removed from isolation. One COVID-19-related death has been reported for Harrison County.

Seven COVID-19 cases were added in Caldwell County since November 2nd, which brings the total to 258. The health department notes 218 cases have been confirmed, and 40 are probable. Active cases went down by four to 34. Two hundred twenty-two cases have recovered. There have been two COVID-19-related deaths reported for Caldwell County.

