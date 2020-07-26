Man accused of shooting in Unionville pleads “Not Guilty”

A Columbia man accused of shooting and seriously injuring a man in Unionville in December waived formal arraignment and entered a plea of not guilty in Division One of Putnam County Circuit Court this week.

Twenty three year old John Daniel Crawford Murry is scheduled for a plea or trial setting in Putnam County August 26th. Murry has been charged with the felonies of assault—first degree or attempt—serious physical injury or special victim and armed criminal action.

Co-defendant 23 year old Victoria Hope Larsen of Columbia is scheduled for a two-day jury trial in Harrison County starting October 29th. A pre-trial conference is set in Putnam County September 23rd. A change of venue was granted in February to transfer the case from Putnam to Harrison County.

Larsen has been charged with the felonies of assault—first degree or attempt—serious physical injury or special victim, burglary—first degree, and armed criminal action.

Probable cause statements accuse Murry of entering an apartment by kicking in the front door and physically assaulting a 24 year old before shooting him. The victim, previously identified as Jeff Cunningham, reportedly had multiple gunshot wounds.

Video footage from Casey’s General Store in Unionville allegedly showed Larsen with Murry about 30 minutes before the incident.

