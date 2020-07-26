Two hurt in crash near Lake Viking

The Highway Patrol reports two women sustained injuries in an accident in which a car struck a hatchback four miles south of Lake Viking the morning of Friday, July 24th.

An ambulance transported car driver 66 year old Willa Gibson of Gallatin to Cameron Regional Medical Center with what were described as moderate injuries. Hatchback driver 62 year old Fern Craven of Polo received medical treatment at the scene for what were called minor injuries.

Both vehicles traveled west on Highway 6, the hatchback reportedly slowed down at Route CC and signaled to turn left, and the car hit the back of the hatchback. The car came to rest on its wheels partially blocking Highway 6. The hatchback came to rest on its wheels on the north side of the road. Both vehicles were totaled.

The Patrol notes both drivers wore safety devices.

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department, First Responders, Ambulance, and Fire Department assisted.

