Man accused of driving wrong way during high-speed chase on Highway 36 enters “Not Guilty” plea

A Brookfield man accused of being involved in a high speed chase of a vehicle going the wrong way on Highway 36 in December entered a plea of not guilty in Division One of Caldwell County Circuit Court Tuesday, July 14th.

Fifty eight year old Robert Shiflett waived formal arraignment, and the state granted leave to file amended information.

The prosecutor dismissed two counts. In exchange for Shiflett’s pleas of guilty, the prosecution recommends the court sentence Shiflett to the Missouri Division of Adult Institutions for two years each on the felonies of driving while intoxicated and resisting arrest. The case was continued to Thursday, July 16th for a plea or trial setting.

Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox previously reported Deputy John Stafford began a chase on U. S. 36 west of Wheeling when a vehicle jumped the median. A probable cause statement says the vehicle driven by Shiflett was checked going 108 miles per hour, was observed crossing the center line several times, failed to stop for an emergency vehicle, and drove recklessly with disregard for other motorists. The pursuit ended in Caldwell County.

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares