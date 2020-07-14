Milan man injured after SUV strikes deer in roadway

The Highway Patrol reports a Milan man sustained minor injuries when the sport utility vehicle he drove struck a deer and overturned about five and a half miles south of Milan the morning of Tuesday, July 14th.

A private vehicle transported 22 year old Robert Carmack to the Sullivan County Memorial Hospital of Milan.

The SUV traveled south on Highway 5 before hitting the deer on the road, running off the right side of the road, and overturning. The vehicle received extensive damage.

The Patrol notes Carmack did not wear a safety device.

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department helped investigate.

