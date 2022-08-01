Local business to be featured at Trenton Chamber of Commerce luncheon

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

An area pork business will be the topic of a presentation at a luncheon meeting later this month for the Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce.

Sam DeHaas will have a slide show presentation detailing the setup of Jayhawk Pork and plans for the facility on Highway 6 west of Trenton.

The chamber luncheon is scheduled for August 24th at noon at the NCMC Barton farm campus in Trenton. The cost is $10.00 for Trenton chamber members and $11.00 for non-chamber members.

Reservations can be made by calling the Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce at 660-359-4324 or sending an email to [email protected]

The Chamber Ambassadors recently held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the business.