Grace Fellowship Church in Newtown invites families of the Newtown-Harris School District to attend a “Back to School Bash” on Saturday, August 13th.

The event is scheduled from 11 am until 2 pm. School supplies will be distributed and organizers are planning a block party, including free lemonade and hot dogs, a bounce house, outdoor games, and more.

The Grace Fellowship Church is located at 145 West Dunlap in Newtown.