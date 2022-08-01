Grundy County authorities report two arrests

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A Lathrop man was arrested Saturday by a Grundy County Sheriff’s Deputy.

Fifty-four-year-old David Lee Miller has been charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, identified in court records as methamphetamine. Bond is $15,000 cash pending Miller’s appearance on August 9th in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court.

A Chillicothe man was arrested Monday on alleged violations of parole from the Missouri Department of Corrections.

Thirty-six-year-old Corey Hines is to be returned to the Missouri Department of Corrections. Hines is accused of parole violations including unknown residency, being terminated from employment, positive urine analysis for drugs, and disobeying reporting directives.