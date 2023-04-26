Livingston County Sheriff’s Department releases information on incidents and arrests in April

Pin Share Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department released information on incidents in April.

Sheriff Steve Cox reports Deputy Sheriff/School Resource Officer Mike Lewis filed a report with the sheriff’s office April 5th regarding a fight that took place in a boy’s restroom at Chillicothe High School. When a CHS administrator learned of a problem in the restroom, at least one student allegedly was trying to keep anyone from entering that area of the building. One student was reportedly videoing the fight between two juveniles.

Cox says the two students in the fight were taken to the administration office, and the recording device was taken. A parent or parents and the juvenile office were contacted. The school handled administrative issues.

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Chillicothe Police Department on a call for backup April 6th that involved a traffic stop the Chillicothe Police made. Cox reports a man was arrested by officers on a felony warrant, and a female deputy assisted in searching a woman who was being detained.

The female reportedly advised of the location of a methamphetamine pipe with methamphetamine. She also allegedly denied having any items on her person. Cox notes the deputy found a knife hidden in the suspect’s bra area.

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office completed an investigation on April 18th of alleged financial exploitation of an elderly person. A Chillicothe woman reportedly conned a senior citizen into providing $1,500 under false pretense. A report is being submitted to the Livingston County prosecuting attorney.

School Resource Office Lewis filed a report with the sheriff’s office on April 20th regarding a possible harassment to a school employee by a parent. Cox says a school employee had made a mandated hotline report on an allegation involving a child. Authorities are looking into the incident, and the sheriff notes there has been an intervention.

The sheriff’s office completed an investigation on April 24th with assistance from the Trenton Police Department involving a man who has since reportedly confessed to sexually assaulting a female child multiple times, including at the Poosey Conservation Area in 2020. A report is being submitted to the Livingston County prosecuting attorney.

Cox reports the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office worked grant-funded traffic enforcement overtime for speeding and other dangerous drivers. The project requires officers to work traveled highways in the county in an attempt to reduce accidents, injuries, and deaths. The project also works on increasing communication between officers and motorists on safe and legal driving.

Arrests: April 06 at 1:54 p.m. LCSO responded to a call for service on a Durango in Chillicothe where the driver was reportedly not valid to drive and of other concerns. Deputy made stop and investigation resulted in the arrest of Anthony Michael Roberts, 47, for alleged felony No Valid License-3rd or subsequent offense. Mr. Roberts was transferred to Caldwell County Detention Center. April 08 at 10: 45 a.m.; LCSO arrested Odayr Josafat Castellon-Rodriguez, 19, Tennessee for alleged Excessive Speed 85-65 and No Valid Driver’s License. Subject was processed at the Law Enforcement Center. April 12 at 11:04 a.m. LCSO arrested Isaac D. Thrasher, 33, Redding, Iowa on Livingston County arrest warrant for alleged Failure to Appear in Court on original class D misdemeanor Operating Motor Vehicle on Highway Without a Valid License. Mr. Thrasher was processed at the LEC and released on bond. April 13 at 9:57 a.m. LCSO arrested Michael Lynn Lee, 42, Braymer, on Livingston County arrest warrant for alleged class D felony Possession of a Controlled Substance. Mr. Lee was released on bond after processing at the Law Enforcement Center (LEC). April 13 at 10:00 a.m. LCSO arrested Nicole Marie Irving, 38, Chillicothe on Livingston County arrest warrant 21LV-CR00580-01, Ms. Irving was processed at the LEC and released on bond. April 16 at 2:20 p.m. Alexander A. Ramirez, 23, Omaha Nebraska was arrested for alleged No Valid Driver’s License on a stop for speeding on U.S. 36 and LIV 261. Mr. Ramirez was processed at the LEC and released on summons. April 18 at 12:30 p.m. LCSO deputy assisted the Missouri Department of Conservation Agent on a warrant arrest of Zachery Arthur Amos, 30, North Carolina on Livingston County arrest warrant for alleged Failure to Appear in Court on original class A misdemeanor Failure to Check Deer as Prescribed. Mr. Amos was processed at the LEC and released on bond. April 22 at 12:20 p.m. LCSO deputy stopped to assist a stranded motorist on U.S. 36 near the Grand River and this resulted in the deputy arresting Sarah Kaye Davis, 32, Chillicothe, on a St. Louis County arrest warrant for alleged class E felony Harassment-1st degree. Ms. Davis was transferred to the Harrison County Detention Center on the no bond arrest warrant. April 25 LCSO arrested Jessica Dawn Dryer, 31, Excelsior Springs, surrendered to the LCSO on Livingston County arrest warrant 23LV-Cr00176 for alleged 2 counts class D felony Endangering the Welfare of a Child-1st degree-No Sexual Contact. Ms. Dryer was processed at the LEC and released on bond. Citations: Recently LCSO has periodically worked grant-funded Traffic Enforcement Overtime for speeding and other dangerous drivers. The project requires officers to work heavily traveled highways in our county in an attempt to reduce accidents, injuries, and deaths while increasing communication between officers and motorists on safe and legal driving. These are the citations issued during those times. This release does not include all the stops with warnings given and may include some routine stops during normal work activities: April 06 at 8:30 a.m. a Brookfield driver was cited for 87 in a 65 on U.S. 36 at LIV 261. April 06 at 8:45 a.m. a Kansas driver was cited for 82 in a 65 on U.S. 36 at LIV 261. April 06 at 2:30 p.m. a Chillicothe driver was cited for No Valid Drivers’ License on a stop at Washington and 2nd Streets. April 06 at 5:00 p.m. a Kansas driver was cited for 81 in a 65 on U.S. 36 at LIV 259. April 06 at 6:35 p.m. a Kansas driver was cited for 81 in a 65 on U.S. 36 at Route C. April 07 at 1 p.m. an Illinois driver was cited for 80 in a 65 on U.S. 36 at LIV 259. April 07 at 2 p.m. a St. Charles driver was cited for 81 in a 65 on U.S. 36 at LIV 251. April 07 at 3:40 p.m. a Chillicothe driver was cited for Failing to Register a Motor Vehicle with DOR. April 07 at 5:35 p.m. a Kansas driver was cited for 82 in a 65 on U.S. 36 at LIV 261. April 07 at 7:05 p.m. a Macon driver was cited for 83 in a 65 on U.S. 36 at LIV 259. April 08 at 10:10 a.m. a Hamilton driver was cited for Failing to Stop for a Red Signal at Washington and 3rd Streets. April 08 at 10:45 a.m. a Tennessee driver was cited for 85 in a 65 and Operating Motor Vehicle Without a Valid License on U.S. 36 near Mooresville. April 08 at 1:20 p.m. an Ohio driver was cited for 89 in a 65 on U.S. 36 at LIV 259 April 10 at 10 a.m. an Illinois driver was cited for 83 in a 65 on U.S. 36 at LIV 251. April 10 at 10:25 a.m. a St. Louis driver was cited for Failing to Register Motor Vehicle with DOR. April 10 at 2 p.m. an Indiana driver was cited for 85 in a 65 on U.S. 36 at Liv 247. April 10 at 5:35 p.m. a Kansas driver was cited for 80 in a 65 on U.S. 36 at Liv 253. April 10 at 6:40 p.m. a Cameron driver was cited for 79 n a 65 on U.S. 36 near Utica. April 12 at 8:50 p.m. a Meadville driver was cited for Failing to Register Motor Vehicle Annually with DOR. April 12 at 2:20 p.m. a Nevada driver was cited for 85 in a 65 on U.S. 36 at LIV 251. April 12 at 2:28 p.m. a Colorado driver was cited for 82 in a 65 on U.S. 36 at LIV 251. April 12 at 9:15 p.m. a Chillicothe driver was cited for 51 in a 35 on a traffic stop. April 13 at 9:50 a.m. a Georgia driver was cited for 86 in a 65 on U.S.36 April 13 at 11:14 p.m. a Highlandville driver was cited for 85 in a 60 on U.S. 65 and Highway H. April 16 at 1:30 p.m. a Brookfield driver was cited for no auto insurance on a stop at Highway 36 and LIV 261. April 17 at 8:36 a.m. an Illinois driver was cited for 87 in a 65 on U.S. 36 at Highway C. April 17 at 5:35 p.m. a Chillicothe driver was cited for 87 in a 65 on U.S. 36 at Route D. April 18 at 8:30 a.m. a Brookfield driver was cited for 83 in a 65 on U.S. 36 at LIV 261. April 19 at 8:20 a.m. an Arizona driver was cited for 81 in a 65 on U.S. 36 near Wheeling. April 21 at 9:19 a.m. a Nebraska driver was cited for 86 in a 65 on U.S. 36 at Utica Junction. April 21 at 9:45 a.m. an Ohio driver was cited for 82 in a 65 on U.S. 36 at Muddy Creek. April 21 at 10:25 a.m. a Chillicothe driver was cited for 89 in a 65 on U.S. 36 at LIV 255. April 21 at 11:19 a.m. a Kansas driver was cited for 84 in a 65 on U.S. 36 near Wheeling. April 21 at 12:50 p.m. a Chillicothe driver was cited for 77 in a 55 and no auto insurance on Highway 190 at the Thompson River Bridge. April 23 at 3:10 p.m. a Kirksville driver was cited for 90 in a 65 on U.S. 36 near Wheeling. April 24 at 9:49 a.m. a St. Joseph driver was cited for 90 in a 65 on U.S. 36 at Mooresville.

