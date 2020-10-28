Livingston County Sheriff seeking tips from public with “significant theft” investigation south of Chillicothe

Reddit Share Pin Share 7 Shares

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office is seeking tips from the public regarding what Sheriff Steve Cox calls a “significant theft” south of Chillicothe on U. S. Highway 65 between Routes Z and JJ the morning of Saturday, October 24th between 6 o’clock and 7:30.

Cox reports persons in a white Chevrolet Cruze with no license plates pulled onto the property and stole a pickup and tools. The pickup was taken to a location near Roach Lake south of Chillicothe. The alleged thieves wore gloves and masks.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office at 660-646-0515 or dispatch at 660-646-2121. A non-urgent tip can be submitted at livcoso.org.

