Livingston County Sheriff seeking tips from public with “significant theft” investigation south of Chillicothe

Local News October 28, 2020
Theft Investigation
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office is seeking tips from the public regarding what Sheriff Steve Cox calls a “significant theft” south of Chillicothe on U. S. Highway 65 between Routes Z and JJ the morning of Saturday, October 24th between 6 o’clock and 7:30.

Cox reports persons in a white Chevrolet Cruze with no license plates pulled onto the property and stole a pickup and tools. The pickup was taken to a location near Roach Lake south of Chillicothe. The alleged thieves wore gloves and masks.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office at 660-646-0515 or dispatch at 660-646-2121. A non-urgent tip can be submitted at livcoso.org.

