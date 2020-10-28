North Central Missouri College Board of Trustees address busy agenda including hiring of new personnel

Reddit Share Pin Share 6 Shares

The North Central Missouri College Board of Trustees approved multiple personnel-related items on Tuesday evening, October 27th.

Hirings included Shiann Campbell of Edgerton as full-time Campus Store Associate—Retail at $11.01 per hour. She began the position on October 19th. Zane Robinson of Trenton was hired as a full-time IT Helpdesk Specialist at $14.65 per hour. He will begin his position on November 2nd.

Kassandra Anderson of Dawn and Jared Harding of Grant City were employed as adjunct instructors beginning this fall. Anderson’s position is in Massage Therapy, and Harding involves Agriculture courses. Abigail Bilby of Saint Joseph was hired as a part-time clinical adjunct instructor at the current clinical rate.

The board approved the internal transfer for Joni Oaks of Newtown from Assistant Registrar to full-time Director of Enrollment and Records/Registrar at a $50,000 annual salary. An internal transfer was approved for Megan Miller of Trenton from part-time Academic Records Clerk to full-time Assistant Registrar at $13.13 per hour. Oaks and Miller will begin their new positions on November 2nd.

There was also an internal transfer approved for Brent Stevens of Trenton from Workforce Development Board Equal Opportunity Officer/Program Operations Manager to WDB Executive Director at an annual salary of $55,378. He will start his new position on December 1st. Chief of Staff Kristi Harris reported Stevens’s transfer will leave the Equal Opportunity Officer/Program Operations Manager position open to be filled.

A salary change was approved for Student Support Services Assistant Director Tocarra Williams due to a degree of advancement. Her salary will go from $35,250 to $37,250. Harris noted the change will be funded through the Student Support Services grant and be retroactive to reflect a September 1st start date.

Three Green Hills Head Start resignations were approved. They were for Chillicothe A Teacher Aide Meri Hughes, Brookfield A Teacher Aide Shelby Owens, and Milan Teacher Aide Tammy Taylor. Hughes’s last day of employment was September 16th, Owens’s was September 8th, and Taylor’s was September 14th.

The board approved two full-time Head Start employments. They were for Hannah Daily as Teacher Aide in Trenton and Katie Hulett as Teacher Aide in Unionville. Daily began her position on October 19th, and Hulett started October 2nd.

The board approved the purchase of a 2020 Ford Fusion for Head Start from Barnes-Baker Automotive of Trenton. A 2010 Ford Fusion will be traded in for $3,000, with the proceeds going toward the new vehicle. The final purchase price for the new car will be $18,892. Head Start Director Sue Ewigman hopes CARES Act funding can be used toward the purchase.

Multiple items were declared surplus property. The items included amplifiers, cameras, computer monitors, desktop computers, docking stations, DVD players/VCRs, scanners, laptop computers, printers, and projectors. Chief Information Officer Jennifer Triplett noted most of the items were old, broken, or not compatible with current items. They are to be disposed or auctioned in accordance with NCMC board policy.

Dean of Instruction Mitch Holder filled in for Vice President of Academic Affairs Doctor Tristan Londre. Holder reported the Associate Degree in Nursing program is under an accreditation process. A lot of meetings have been held virtually. NCMC is to hear the awarding status in February.

Holder said the college is pursuing a Trio grant for Talent Search, which he noted was very competitive. The grant request must be submitted by the end of the calendar year.

The Social and Behavioral Sciences Department has helped students register to vote for the November 3rd election.

Several faculty attended webinar training recently about practices during the pandemic.

Vice President for Student Affairs Doctor Kristen Alley reported 56.02% of the budget has been spent on employee tuition waivers this fiscal year to date. Twenty-six thousand five hundred dollars were budgeted for the 2020-2021 fiscal year, and $14,846 has been spent. The employee tuition waivers awarded so far include $5,359 for NCMC employees, $31 for Trenton R-9, $913 for Head Start and Workforce Investment Board, $6,600 for NCMC dual credit, and $1,943 for Trenton R-9 dual credit.

Alley reported the college is working on the sixth round of CARES Act funding. About $400,000 have been distributed so far.

One hundred forty-eight invitations for the Phi Theta Kappa honor society were sent to students at the beginning of September. No induction ceremony has been held.

Spring registration starts next week.

Alley said an A Plus meeting was held at NCMC on October 2nd. She noted there were a lot of positive comments on having the meeting on-ground instead of virtually. President Doctor Lenny Klaver said there was a great turn out for the A Plus information session.

He reported he and Director of Business and Industry Relations Jason Helton met in Savannah on October 23rd to discuss a possible expansion into the city. Klaver noted NCMC is already offering a few programs in the Savannah High School.

The National Junior College Athletics Association voted to give student-athletes a waiver for their season, even if they play at some point during the season. That includes post-season in any NJCAA-offered sport. Klaver noted the ruling will affect some NCMC students.

The Missouri Community College Association Annual Convention will be held virtually from November 11th through 13th. Thirty-three participants are registered from NCMC. A video for MCCA was shown highlighting the Ag program and the Barton Farm Campus.

Klaver reported there is a movement for a 13th community college in Missouri near Perryville in the Mineral Area College service area region and near the Three Rivers College region. MCCA members oppose the movement.

Director of Development Alicia Endicott submitted a written report. It said the NCMC Foundation will announce new named scholarships soon. Awards will begin in fall 2021 and spring 2022. NCMC Foundation Jack, Mildred, Noble, and Myra Young Dual Credit Scholarship recipients have been selected, and they are being notified.

Residence Life Coordinator and Assistant Men’s Basketball Coach Tylor Lavery introduced himself. Student Senate officers also introduced themselves.

The board entered into an executive session to discuss real estate.

