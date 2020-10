Reddit Share Pin Share 7 Shares

Three Harrison County roadways are scheduled to close this week for culvert replacements. Local maintenance crews from the Missouri Department of Transportation plan to close Routes TT, OO, and Y, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily as listed below:

Wednesday, Oct. 28 – Route TT

Thursday, Oct. 29 – Route OO

Friday, Oct. 30 – Route Y

During the closures, motorists will need to use an alternate route.

All work is weather-permitting, and schedules are subject to change.

