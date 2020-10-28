Gene Kauffman Scholarship applications available for Spring semester

Reddit Share Pin Share 7 Shares

The Gene Kauffman Scholarship Foundation, Incorporated Board of Directors has announced scholarship applications will be available for the spring semester beginning Monday, November 2nd.

The scholarship is available to non-smoking, unmarried female graduates of the high schools in Mercer County. Potential recipients must be enrolled as full-time students at accredited colleges or universities in Missouri and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the spring semester. Each applicant must have filed the Free Application for Federal Student Aid by April 1st, 2020.

Individuals who believe they qualify for the scholarship should contact the principal at their alma mater to obtain more information and request the application. The application will also be available on the websites for North Mercer and Princeton high schools. Individuals may also request the application by mail by writing to the Gene Kauffman Scholarship Foundation, Incorporated, Post Office Box 113 in Princeton, Missouri 64673.

The application must be returned by the afternoon of December 3rd at 3 o’clock. Nicotine test results, grades, class schedules, and tuition invoices must be received by January 7th.

