Livingston County reports 2 new cases of COVID-19; Infected individuals are asymptomatic

The Livingston County Health Center announces two additional positive cases of the Novel Coronavirus. That brings the county’s total to 10. Three cases have recovered.

The two new cases were identified through the Livingston County Health Center’s curbside testing event last week. The individuals were asymptomatic and reside in separate households. They will isolate at home for at least 14 days, and their close contacts are being notified.

The health center reports 121 results have been received from last week’s curbside testing. Eighteen are pending.

Results are being provided by phone. A communicable disease coordinator should contact anyone who has been tested and not received a call.

The Livingston County Health Center will consider offering more opportunities to be tested for active COVID-19 and serology testing. A survey about the testing is available on the health center’s Facebook page.

