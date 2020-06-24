Kirksville man dies in fire on West Elizabeth Street

One Kirksville man died as a result of a structure fire in the 500 block of West Elizabeth in Kirksville on the morning of Tuesday, June 23rd.

Investigators identified the deceased as 66-year-old Dennis Baker. His stepfather, 81-year-old Randall Cary of Kirksville, was transported by helicopter to a hospital in Columbia for medical attention.

The Kirksville Fire Department reports the initial crew found heavy smoke coming from the structure upon arrival as well as the man identified as Cary. Crews located Baker, who was dead, after the fire was brought under control and a search was made.

A passerby made the initial call to E-911 about the fire.

The fire department notes the structure sustained heavy fire, smoke, and heat damage throughout. The Kirksville Police Department and Missouri Division of Fire Safety’s Office of the State Fire Marshal are investigating the fire.

