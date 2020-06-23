Trenton Hy-Vee to give away 6,000 peaches

Local News June 23, 2020 John Anthony
Hy-Vee Logo

In partnership with Sun West Fruit Company, Trenton HyVee plans to give away six thousand peaches – free of charge – on Thursday, June 25th. The giveaway however will not be held at the grocery store.

A contactless, drive-through event, will be held in front of the Trenton Middle School. The peaches give away begins at 1 o’clock on Thursday with the first 300 people in line to receive 20 peaches each.

People are to use the south entrance off Oklahoma Avenue, proceeding through the roundabout to the parking area south of Trenton Middle School.

Hy-Vee is to provide staff to load the bags of peaches into motor vehicles. The product will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. There’s a limit of one bag per vehicle and no walk-ups are allowed.

Post Views: 0
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Email
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
John Anthony

About John Anthony

John started working for KTTN Radio in the 1970s as a news reporter. He has been with the station for many years, and when Marvin Luehrs, then owner of KTTN, decided to retire John purchased the station. John is Married to Carol Anthony who also works for KTTN as the Traffic Director.