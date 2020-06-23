Trenton Hy-Vee to give away 6,000 peaches

In partnership with Sun West Fruit Company, Trenton HyVee plans to give away six thousand peaches – free of charge – on Thursday, June 25th. The giveaway however will not be held at the grocery store.

A contactless, drive-through event, will be held in front of the Trenton Middle School. The peaches give away begins at 1 o’clock on Thursday with the first 300 people in line to receive 20 peaches each.

People are to use the south entrance off Oklahoma Avenue, proceeding through the roundabout to the parking area south of Trenton Middle School.

Hy-Vee is to provide staff to load the bags of peaches into motor vehicles. The product will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. There’s a limit of one bag per vehicle and no walk-ups are allowed.

