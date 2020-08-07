Livingston County receives notice of confirmed COVID-19 case who attended Southwest Livingston football practice

The Livingston County Health Center reports it received notification of three additional positive cases of COVID-19. That brings Livingston County’s cumulative total to 59 cases. Nine are active, and 50 have been removed from isolation.

The individuals have been instructed to isolate themselves at home. Close contacts are being notified.

Livingston County Health Center has also received notification of a confirmed COVID-19 positive individual who participated in Southwest Livingston County R-I football practice.

Southwest School is contacting parents of individuals who were in close contact with the positive case. If you or your child were involved in these practice sessions, please monitor yourself for symptoms of COVID-19 and do your best to stay isolated from other people for 14 days.

