Two-vehicle crash in Chillicothe results in arrest

A driver was arrested after a two-vehicle accident in Chillicothe the morning of Wednesday, August 5th. Assistant Police Chief Rick Sampsel reports emergency medical services evaluated both drivers for minor injuries.

Officers determined the one driver to be impaired upon arrival to Highway 36 and Mitchell Road, and he was arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated. The driver was cited for driving while intoxicated—persistent offender, no insurance, and failure to yield at a stop intersection.

The Chillicothe Police Department did not release the names of those involved in the accident.

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares