Livingston County Library to offer program on “How Jews Helped Create Missouri”

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Livingston County Library at 450 Locust Street will offer a presentation by Mara Cohen Ioannides on “How Jews Helped Create Missouri.”

This presentation will examine the history of Jews in the state from the very first before the Louisiana Purchase through the First World War. Jews were in just about every township and had an influence on the development of the state.

This will be an in-person program on July 27 at 6:30 pm and is part of their adult Summer Reading Program “Know Your Local Tales: Missouri Bicentennial.” There is no registration for this event. This program is co-hosted by the Missouri Humanities.

For more information about this program and upcoming events in the Adult Department, contact [email protected] or by calling 660-646-0547.

Related