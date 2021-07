Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Mercer County Public Water Supply District reports a boil advisory has been issued on Friday, July 16, 2021, until further notice following water line repairs in eastern Mercer County.

Affected are all customers on Highway 136 and Route C from the intersection of 136 and Route W south to the intersection of 136 and Evergreen Street and the intersection of Route Cand Evergreen. Also affected are customers on Earl Avenue in the town of Ravanna.

