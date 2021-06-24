Livingston County Health Center reports seven new cases of COVID-19; offers Pfizer or Moderna vaccine immunizations

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Livingston County Health Center reports seven COVID-19 cases were added since Tuesday, bringing the total to 1,970. The number of active cases went down four to 47.

Livingston County’s fully vaccinated rate is 31.5%, and 35.5% of residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Anyone who has not been vaccinated and would like to be can come to walk-in immunizations at the health center Tuesdays and Thursdays or talk to a pharmacy.

The Livingston County Health Center has Pfizer vaccine for residents at least 12 years old. Call before coming to the office to make sure of dose availability at 660-646-5506.

Residents at least 18 years old can choose Moderna or Johnson and Johnson.

