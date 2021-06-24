Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests two on drug-related allegations

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Highway Patrol arrested two Kirksville men in Adair County on Wednesday, June 23 on several allegations.

Twenty-nine-year-old Jerry Williams was arrested on a felony Adair County warrant on possession of methamphetamine. He was also accused of felony possession of a controlled substance—methamphetamine, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and not wearing a seat belt.

The Patrol arrested 50-year-old Don Kinsman and accused him of the felonies of second-degree trafficking and no valid operator’s license. He was also accused of possessing less than 10 grams of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, failing to display a valid license, and not wearing a seat belt.

Williams and Kinsman were taken to the Adair County Jail.

