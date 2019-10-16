Livingston County fugitive investigation nets three arrests

A lead on a fugitive investigation in the 200 block of Gale Street led to the arrest of three individuals by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Steve Cox reports 21-year-old Kennadie Nicole Stottlemyre of Chillicothe was arrested on a Livingston County warrant for alleged felony possession of a controlled substance—methamphetamine, and 29-year-old Alicia Marie Laws (no address given) was arrested for alleged probation violation on driving while revoked.

Stottlemyre’s bond was $10,000, and Laws was $1,000. They were taken to the Daviess-DeKalb County Regional Jail in lieu of bond.

A male subject at the home did not have identification, gave officers what he claimed was his name and personal identifiers, and was found to not be wanted. After leaving the residence, officers determined the man allegedly lied to law enforcement about his identity and was actually a fugitive wanted on a parole warrant.

The sheriff’s office obtained a search warrant for the home, returned to the same location, and arrested 34-year-old Michael Alan Holtzclaw of Chillicothe.

Holtzclaw is reportedly on parole for a controlled substance violation and property damage, he will be returned to the Department of Corrections, and a report is to be submitted to the prosecuting attorney for consideration on the alleged false identity and fraudulent misrepresentation.

