Livingston County deputies complete patrol academy course

Two deputies with the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office passed a Missouri State Highway Patrol Academy course on Emergency Vehicle Operations last week.

Sheriff Steve Cox reports the five-day course Martin Minnis and Jordan Williams attended provides information on the operations and safety of a motor vehicle and patrol vehicle under different conditions and circumstances. The officers are taught how to identify problems and handle changes on roads at various speeds, including during vehicle pursuits.

Cox notes the patrol vehicle driving skills the officers learn crossover into lifetime driving skills.