Access II Independent Living Center in Gallatin awarded grant from Summit Natural Gas

Access II Independent Living Center in Gallatin, Mo, a non-profit organization that serves individuals with disabilities of all ages, was awarded at $500 grant from Summit Natural Gas to purchase durable medical equipment to increase wellness in the communities they serve.

Access II has purchased 10 automated blood pressure monitors and 400, 7-day pill organizers with the funds. Those pieces of equipment will be given away to individuals in the community who are in need. The automated blood pressure monitors will allow individuals to monitor blood pressure at home without the assistance of a nurse. The 7-day pill organizers will allow for better organization of medications and help reduce the number of inaccurate medication doses. Jessica Adkins, Marketing Director says, “The goal of purchasing these devices is to help seniors and those with disabilities remain more independent and take charge of their health, hopefully reducing hospitalizations and promoting better health overall.”

Access II provides services to people living with disabilities and seniors in eight counties including Caldwell, Carroll, Daviess, Grundy, Harrison, Mercer, Livingston, and Ray. The mission of Access II is to provide programs and services that encourage and sustain greater independence for persons with disabilities within our communities. For more information about Access II and their Durable Medical Equipment Program, or any program they offer information is available by calling the office directly at 660-663-2423.