Trenton Park Board hears report on Trenton Aquatic Center

The Trenton Park Board heard reports on the Trenton Family Aquatic Center and several updates at a meeting Wednesday evening.

Aquatic Center Manager Alexis Whitney said the pool had a “successful Summer”, which she attributed to high temperatures. She reported about $73,000 was generated from the front desk and concession stand, which was up around $6,000 from 2017. Attendance for this year was 13,000 with a total of 35 pool parties, and 35 lifeguard saves. Whitney described a save as a lifeguard having to jump into the pool to retrieve someone. No one needed CPR nor to be put on a backboard.

There was an increase in the number of unsupervised children at the pool. There were also two children who hit their head on the backboard of the basketball goal with one child taken to get stitches. She suggested maybe foam from a pool noodle could be used as a cushion around the backboard.

Whitney reported the gate between the baby pool and diving board is broken, and a zip tie was used this season to keep it closed which kept children from going into the deep end. She suggested maybe a solid fence could be installed in that location.

Whitney announced next Summer will be her last as the Aquatic Center manager as she now lives in Princeton and is studying for a master’s degree. She encouraged the board to start looking for someone to hire to replace her. She had no one in mind but believes it will be more beneficial to find someone older for the position.

There was also discussion that the person who did a lot of lifeguard certification training for Trenton may not be able to do it anymore. Whitney encourages lifeguards needing to be recertified to look into it soon.

Park Superintendent Jason Shuler provided several updates on projects explaining that BoMar of Mount Dora, Florida received the cracked lilypads from the pool’s walkway and the company will start on repairs soon.

The bathroom at Burleigh Grimes Field has been gutted, cleaned, and painted. He is waiting on aluminum to arrive, so stall dividers can be installed. Park Board President Duane Helmandollar reported the project is being done at a “pretty minimal cost”. Shuler said North Central Missouri College is contributing.

Shuler reported the tree plan for Eastside and Moberly Parks is now complete. The plan was developed about two years ago and involved the planting of 95 trees in total this year and last year. Helmandollar said the tree plan was “quite an undertaking.” There are about 20 more trees in the nursery to possibly be used for memorial trees. The project was estimated to cost $19,000, but in reality, only cost around $4,000.

Playground equipment to replace one of the units in Moberly Park has been ordered, but Miracle of Monett has a backlog. The new equipment is expected to be delivered in mid-November.

Shuler said the Park Department tilled, seeded, and filled holes and depressions with black dirt in a large area on the north side of Moberly Park. The area along Bolser Street where new drainage tube was installed this spring was over-seeded as well.

All of the disc golf tee signs were installed in the proper locations. Three new doors were installed at the Ebbe concession stand and two new doors were installed at lower Moberly.

Helmandollar said the board has looked into grants for a pickleball court and believes many grants open for applications January 1st.