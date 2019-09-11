Livingston County authorities continue investigation into stolen vehicle

Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox reports the investigation continues into a report his office received from a satellite service on Monday that a stolen vehicle from Minnesota was in the northwest part of Livingston County.

The vehicle is described as a blue 2019 Dodge Charger that was pinged in the Sampsel area at one time. The primary suspected location for the car was in the general area of LIV 510 and Route Y. The sheriff’s office staff and area residents searched the area, but they did not locate the vehicle.

A Missouri Department of Conservation agent and a Missouri State Fire Marshall investigator also searched the area for the vehicle and suspect. One residence in the general area reported food missing.

Anyone with information on the missing blue 2019 Dodge Charger should contact the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office at 660-646-0515 or dispatch at 660-646-2121.

