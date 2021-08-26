Livingston and Mercer counties report 6 cases of COVID-19 since Wednesday

The Livingston County Health Center reports five COVID-19 cases have been added since August 25. Thirty-one cases are active out of the 2,214 total.

An additional probable COVID-19 case has been added in Mercer County since August 25. The health department reports 210 probable cases and 204 confirmed cases. Twenty-four of the cases are active.

There are six current COVID-19-related hospitalizations for Mercer County, and nine deaths have been reported. The health department notes 25% of the county population is vaccinated.

