Kirksville man injured in crash on Potter Trail

The Highway Patrol reports a Kirksville man sustained moderate injuries in an accident involving a sports utility vehicle three-quarters of a mile west of Kirksville on Thursday morning, August 26.

An ambulance transported 44-year-old Joseph McKim to the Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville.

McKim drove the SUV west on Potter Trail before it ran off the left side of the road and sideswiped a tree. The vehicle began to slide and struck another tree.

The SUV was totaled and McKim was wearing a seat belt.

The Adair County Sheriff’s Office and Kirksville Police Department assisted at the scene of the crash.

