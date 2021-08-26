Protocol for Trenton Middle School students who are quarantined

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Information has been released for Trenton Middle School students who are quarantined due to COVID-19 exposure.

Principal Daniel Gott says those students are asked to check Google Classrooms on a daily basis. They will receive attendance credit when assignments have been submitted. Students who have not received an invite for their Google Classroom should contact their teachers, and the teachers will send students an invitation.

TMS staff members will be available for quarantined students to answer questions about current material starting August 30th. Teachers will be available for each grade level Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday afternoons from 3:20 to 5 o’clock.

Gott reports students will receive an invite for a Quarantine Google Classroom that will have a link to a Google Meet. That link will connect students with their grade-level teachers.

Questions should be directed to TMS at 660-359-4328.

Trenton R-9 Superintendent Mike Stegman reports 32 students in kindergarten through 12th grade are currently quarantined. That involves 13 at Rissler Elementary School, 10 at TMS, and nine at Trenton High School.

Stegman notes most of those students were quarantined before school started on August 24. He does not know of any contact tracing the district has had to do so far this school year.

