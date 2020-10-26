Linn County reports two COVID-19 related deaths

Reddit Share Pin Share 8 Shares

The Linn County Health Department reports two COVID-19-related deaths, which brings the total for Linn County to 14. The number of cases increased by one to 300. The number of active cases went down six to 33. Thirteen of those cases are in the community.

Three more laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 cases have been reported for Putnam County. The health department notes that brings the total to 67. Nine individuals are being actively monitored. Two deaths related to COVID-19 have been confirmed for Putnam County.

