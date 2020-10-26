Two from Mercer arrested in Caldwell County

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Two residents of Mercer were arrested Sunday afternoon by the Highway Patrol in Caldwell County.

Forty-six-year-old Happy Sharp is accused of driving while revoked, improper vehicle registration, and no seat belt. Sharp was taken on a 24-hour hold to the Caldwell county detention center.

Thirty-two-year-old Sarah Toten was arrested on a Howell County warrant accusing her of failing to appear in court for alleged amphetamines as well as failure to appear warrant in court on a non support charge. The report said she also was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center and was listed as bondable.

