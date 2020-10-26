Two from Mercer arrested in Caldwell County

Local News October 26, 2020 KTTN News
Handcuffs and Key with Arrest graphic
Two residents of Mercer were arrested Sunday afternoon by the Highway Patrol in Caldwell County.

Forty-six-year-old Happy Sharp is accused of driving while revoked, improper vehicle registration, and no seat belt. Sharp was taken on a 24-hour hold to the Caldwell county detention center.

Thirty-two-year-old Sarah Toten was arrested on a Howell County warrant accusing her of failing to appear in court for alleged amphetamines as well as failure to appear warrant in court on a non support charge. The report said she also was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center and was listed as bondable.

