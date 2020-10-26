Unemployment rates in northern Missouri take a huge dive compared to August

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

County unemployment rates are down considerably when comparing the September numbers with August.

The Division of Employment Security reports Missouri’s unemployment rate last month dropped to 4.3% compared to an August rate that was 7.1%.

For Grundy County, the state report shows 108 unemployed out of a civilian labor force of just over 4,300. That’s a jobless rate of 2-1/2%. That’s a big drop from 5.7% in August. This years’ September figures are similar to one year ago when Grundy County had an unemployment rate of 2.4% – with 101 out of work.

September rates among north-central Missouri counties ranged from Linn County at 4.1% to Mercer County at 1.9%.

Those with jobless rates between 2% and 2.9% are Macon, DeKalb, Harrison, Sullivan, Chariton, Daviess, Livingston, and Gentry counties.

Area counties with unemployment rates of at least 3% but less than 4% are Clinton, Carroll, Putnam, Adair, Caldwell, and Worth.

