Linn and Livingston counties report additional cases of COVID-19

The Livingston County Health Center reports it received notification of another positive COVID-19 test result, which brings the total for the county to 70. The cumulative total includes two inmates from the Chillicothe Correctional Center.

The health center notes the Department of Health and Senior Services dashboard shows 71, but the paperwork has not yet been received to confirm another case. The health center does not count positive cases until it has received testing paperwork and notification from the DHSS.

Two of the Livingston County cases are active, and 68 have been removed from isolation. There has been one COVID-19-related death in Livingston County.

The Linn County Health Department reports 61 total confirmed cases of COVID-19. That is an increase of one. One of the cases is active, and 59 have been removed from isolation. There has been one COVID-19-related death in Linn County.

