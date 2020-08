The Missouri Department of Corrections reports the cumulative number of offender COVID-19 cases is 249 at the Chillicothe Correctional Center, which is an increase of eight from Tuesday, August 25th.

Thirty-six of the cases are active, and 213 have recovered.

There are also 24 cumulative staff COVID-19 cases reported. Three of those are active, and 21 have recovered.

