Lawson man, charged with murder in shooting of Polo woman, bound to Division 1 of Caldwell County Court

A Lawson man charged with first-degree murder following a shooting in Polo in January had his case bound over March 5th to Division One of Caldwell County Circuit Court. 35-year-old Kevin Lynn Barnett Junior is scheduled for formal arraignment on March 9th.

The court found probable cause to believe he was involved in the felonies, including first-degree assault or attempt, armed criminal action, first-degree robbery, and unlawful possession of a firearm. The court took no action on a sixth charge, as it appeared to charge a misdemeanor. Barnett was previously also charged with receiving stolen property.

A probable cause affidavit from Sergeant Dennis Lund with the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office says officers found 31-year-old Elizabeth Michelle Adams of Polo lying in a pool of blood at the intersection of East Farabee Street and Milwaukee Street. That followed a 911 call of shots fired.

The officer reported Mark Hiatt of Polo said he heard screaming outside, opened his door, and saw Barnett attempting to take a backpack from the woman. Hiatt then claimed to hear gunshots before Barnett fired a pistol at him. The projectile reportedly struck the siding next to Hiatt.

Barnett allegedly grabbed the backpack and ran from the scene. Lund says Barnett was found sitting in a creek holding a pistol before being taken into custody. The gun was said to be stolen from Branson.

Emergency medical services transported Adams to the Liberty Hospital where she was pronounced dead. A preliminary examination determined she suffered a gunshot wound to her head and neck.

