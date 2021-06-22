Lawmakers pen letter to ATF in defense of Americans’ Second Amendment rights

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

U.S. Senators Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), and Ted Cruz (R-Texas) sent a letter to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms (ATF) and Explosives expressing concern over two of their newly-proposed gun rules that could threaten Americans’ Second Amendment rights.

The rules, 2021R-05 and 2021R-08, would require the retention of firearms transaction records forever, paving the way to a national gun registry, and clamp down on pistol braces and other devices possessed by thousands of law-abiding gun owners.

The lawmakers wrote, “These measures are concerning enough on their face. But more alarming is ATF’s apparent willingness to unilaterally make important firearms policy determinations wholly apart from Congress. Americans’ rights to keep and bear firearms are safeguarded by the Second Amendment, and the responsibility for implementing those constitutional protections rests with elected lawmakers—not unelected federal bureaucrats.”

Read the full letter here.

Related