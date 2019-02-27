Lathrop woman injured in overnight crash

The Highway Patrol reports a Lathrop woman sustained serious injuries when the sports utility vehicle she drove slid on ice and overturned in Holt overnight on February 27.

Holt Fire and Rescue transported 22-year-old Erica Cawthon to the Liberty Hospital.

The SUV traveled west on Route PP before it slid off the south side of the road, struck a tree, and overturned east of Highway 33. The vehicle came to rest on its top on the south side of the road facing south and was totaled.

The Patrol reports Cawthon wore a seatbelt during the crash. The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and Holt Fire and Rescue assisted at the scene of the crash.