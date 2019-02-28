Investigations by Livingston County Sheriff’s Department lead to multiple arrests

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office has conducted multiple drug investigations this month.

Those investigations included one near U. S. Highway 36 and LIV 255 last Thursday. Sheriff Steve Cox reports a free air search around a vehicle by Deputy Nicholas Leadbetter and K-9 Zaki and further investigation led to the seizure of a methamphetamine smoking pipe and a baggie of suspected methamphetamine as well as an arrest. Twenty-nine-year-old Ashley Dawn Brown of Ludlow was arrested and processed but released pending lab reports from the Highway Patrol Crime Lab.

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office conducted a fugitive investigation last Friday that Cox explains included a check on a vehicle with a couple of suspicious individuals inside. Zaki alerted an odor of drugs, the vehicle was impounded pending execution of a warrant, and subsequent investigation resulted in the seizure of items commonly used with the distribution of controlled substances. An incident report is to be submitted to the prosecuting attorney, the warrant was returned to the court, and additional investigation continues.

The sheriff’s office concluded a lengthy drug investigation Saturday involving a residence in Ludlow, which resulted in an arrest, with the help of the Highway Patrol. Officers converged on a vehicle with three occupants in the Dawn/Ludlow area and subsequently seized suspected methamphetamine, heroin, and several items of drug paraphernalia.

A search warrant was executed at a residence in the 200 block of Chicago in Ludlow, and evidence from that location was seized. Deputies arrested 38-year-old Michael Stoddard of Ludlow on two counts of alleged felony possession of a controlled substance. Stoddard was transferred to the Daviess DeKalb County Regional Jail and has been charged in the Associate Court. He remains incarcerated in lieu of a $15,000 bond and he is next scheduled for court March 6th. Cox adds a male and female from Linn County were interviewed and may be charged with alleged drug violations later.

Another drug investigation stemmed from an incident that allegedly occurred last year. 49-year-old Brian Neal Moore was arrested Wednesday on alleged felony possession of a controlled substance—methamphetamine. Cox says Moore allegedly fled in a motor vehicle and on foot from Detective Ryan Ford in September, and methamphetamine and distribution equipment were seized. The Chillicothe Police Department arrested him later that week on a separate incident where he was reportedly found to be in possession of methamphetamine.

The sheriff’s office recently received the lab report from the Highway Patrol Crime Lab from the September investigation. Moore was transferred to the Daviess DeKalb County Regional Jail.