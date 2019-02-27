Princeton R-V School presents Dennis Gutshall with plaque of appreciation

Princeton R-V School Board President Rick Ellsworth presented a plaque of appreciation to Dennis Gutshall at a special facility board work session on Monday, January 25th, 2019.

“Mr. Gutshall, the construction project on the campus is something the Board of Education and our community is very proud of. We know how much time you put into the development and oversight during the construction process, and we really appreciate the attention to detail you brought to the project. Thank you so much for your hard work.” said School Board President Rick Ellsworth.