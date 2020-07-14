Laredo Board of Education approves emergency management plan, student/faculty handbooks

Local News July 14, 2020 Jennifer Thies
Laredo R-7 School

The Laredo R-7 Board of Education approved student and faculty handbooks for 2020-2021 the evening of Monday, July 13th. An emergency management plan was also approved.

Jamesport Roofing will do roof repairs. A $1,000 insurance deductible will be paid.

The Early Childhoold Special Education agreement will continue until next year with Pleasant View R-6.

The date was set for Laredo R-7’s tax rate hearing. It will be the evening of August 10th at 6 o’clock. The board meeting will follow.

An audit is scheduled for the district July 21st.

In an executive session, the board accepted the resignation of Head Cook Sue Cooksey.

