The Livingston County Health Center of Chillicothe will host a baby shower for expectant and breastfeeding mothers. The event will be at the Kiwanis Shelter near the tennis courts of Simpson Park in Chillicothe the evening of August 4th from 5:30 to 6:30.

The baby shower will include vendor booths, information about the benefits of breastfeeding, a free package of diapers, a goody bag, and prize giveaway sign ups.

The health center asks that only mothers come this year to limit the number in attendance due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Participants are asked to wear masks if they have them. Masks will also be available at the event.

There are limited spots available for the August 4th event, so interested individuals are encouraged to register with the Livingston County Health Center by calling 646-5506 or through a link on the health center’s Facebook page.

