Laredo Board of Education accepts snow removal bid

The Laredo R-7 Board of Education accepted a snow removal bid at its meeting Monday evening.

The bid was from Larry Lloyd for $125 for a first blading and $75 for a second blading within a 12-hour timeframe.

A one-year contract with Interstate Studio was approved for photography.

The board also approved Misty Foster as the District Program Coordinator for Wellness, Foster Care, English Language Learners, Migrant, and Homeless. It was reported there were about 60 attendees for Grandparents Day.

Following an executive session, the board approved payments involving substitute bus routes. Thirty-five dollars will be paid for a morning route as well as for an afternoon route.