Princeton City Council approves service contracts

The Princeton City Council approved three service contracts at its meeting Monday evening.

Two of the contracts were for the Princeton Chamber of Commerce including one for $350 for the Life Line band of Cainsville to perform at the event to honor Loren Hickman. The other contract was for $150 for the Princeton School band and choir to perform at the Chamber Christmas Around the Square.

The third service contract was for the Mercer County Senior Center for $240 for live music for a carry-in dinner.

The council is in talks with Rapid Removal to set up a Fall Cleanup for October 27th.