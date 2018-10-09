Area rivers expected to crest above flood stage, many area roads closed

The National Weather Service reports moderate flooding is occurring today for the Grand River at locations near Chillicothe and Sumner with minor flooding listed for the Grand River at Pattonsburg and Gallatin as well as the Thompson River at Trenton.

The weather service is predicting river crests that could change depending on additional rain. The Grand at Chillicothe, as of early afternoon, was forecast to crest at 34.5 feet. The Grand at Sumner is forecast to crest at 36.8 feet. The Grand at Pattonsburg was expected to reach 27.3 feet and the Grand River near Gallatin was predicted to crest at 30.5 feet. All predictions are above flood stages.

The weather service early Tuesday afternoon was predicting the Thompson River west of Trenton was near crest at mid-day and expected to top out at 28.4 feet which is over one foot above the Thompson flood stage.

Water also was reported today to be over many rural roads and low-lying areas including some Trenton airport land. Grundy county’s emergency manager has been urging citizens to travel carefully and watch out for areas with standing water.

This afternoon, Trenton Police reported the closing of 28th street between the saddle club arena and Northeast 8th Avenue due to flooding from Muddy Creek. Grundy County Emergency Management reported closings on Route N, east of Route Double N, also Route A and Route W.

The Missouri Department of Transportation Tuesday afternoon reported many road closings including Mercer County Route M, Livingston County Routes C , D, and DD, Sullivan County Route PP, Putnam County Highway 129 and Route M, Linn County Route C, Daviess County Route M as well as multiple lettered routes in Caldwell County including A, E, F, KK, and N.

Carroll County closings included Routes D, E, and N.