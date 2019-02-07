Lance Rains accepts position as Gallatin City Administrator

A community developer at the Green Hills Regional Planning Commission of Trenton has been hired as the new City Administrator of Gallatin.

Lance Rains says he was hired Thursday, January 31st out of six applicants and will begin the position February 19th. Rains has lived near Gallatin since 1992 applied for Gallatin City Administrator because he felt the city had some needs and wanted to make it a better place.

Rains says he has known former Gallatin City Administrator Tony Stonecypher since he was the City Administrator in Trenton. Stonecypher accepted a position in his hometown in Iowa with his last day as Gallatin City Administrator was January 11th.

Rains has worked at the Green Hills Regional Planning Commission for more than 25 years. His last official day at the commission will be February 15th.