Trenton R-9 Board of Education to consider calendar updates at upcoming meeting

The Trenton R-9 Board of Education will consider calendar updates for this school year as well as approval of the calendar for next school year at a meeting next week.

The board will meet at the district office Tuesday afternoon, February 12 at 4:30 to give individuals an opportunity to attend the final home basketball games and Senior Night.

Other business items on the agenda include board of education election information, a salary and welfare committee presentation, weighted courses, and a Rissler Elementary School staffing proposal.

Informational items to be discussed include a building project update, a memorandum of understanding with the Grundy County Health Department, a vocational report, spring conferences, safety, and principal reports.

A closed session is also on the agenda for personnel matters.