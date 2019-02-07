70-year-old Ethel woman crashes on icy Highway 63

The Highway Patrol reports an Ethel woman sustained minor injuries when she lost control of the pickup truck she drove on ice and overturned near Kirksville Wednesday evening.

An ambulance transported 70-year-old Barbara Schwebach to the Northeast Regional Medical Center of Kirksville.

The pickup traveled east on Highway 11 one mile west of Business Highway 63 when she lost control and ran off the road before overturning. The truck received moderate damage and the Patrol reports Schwebach wore a safety device.

The Adair County Sheriff’s Office and Ambulance, as well as the Kirksville Fire Department, assisted at the scene of the crash.